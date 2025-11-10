Moore scored a goal and put five shots on net in Sunday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Moore's first goal at the NHL level came with 15 seconds to go in regulation. Since his call-up from AHL Rockford, he has two points in four contests with the Blackhawks. The 20-year-old has seen a nice stint on the second line with the injuries to Jason Dickinson (shoulder) and Frank Nazar (undisclosed). It remains to be seen whether Moore will head back down to AHL Rockford when Dickinson is activated from IR, but Moore's first stint in the NHL this season could lead to more opportunities in the future.