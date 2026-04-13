Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moore (lower body) won't play against Buffalo on Monday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Despite being a full participant in Monday's morning skate, Moore will miss his 18th straight game. Still, it's unclear if he will be ready to return in Wednesday's regular-season finale against San Jose. Moore has five goals, 19 points and 57 shots on net in 51 NHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Set for extended absence•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Ruled out for Monday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Adds assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Oliver Moore: One of each on power play in win•