Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Adds helper Sunday

Maatta posted an assist and a team-high six blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

The Finn collected the secondary assist on Ryan Carpenter's first-period tally. Maatta has 16 points, 96 hits, 94 blocks and a plus-9 rating in 54 games this year.

