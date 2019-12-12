Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Back in action

Maatta (illness) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Maatta has missed Chicago's last four games due to an illness, so it wouldn't be surprising to see coach Jeremy Colliton limit his ice time against the Coyotes. The 25-year-old Finn has been a reliable stay-at-home defender for the Blackhawks this season, but he doesn't have enough offensive upside to warrant consideration in most fantasy formats.