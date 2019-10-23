Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Chips in with assist
Maatta notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Maatta redirected a shot attempt from Dylan Strome, which then hit Kirby Dach for the youngster's first NHL goal. The Finnish defender has two assists and 15 hits through seven games this season.
