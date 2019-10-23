Play

Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Chips in with assist

Maatta notched an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Maatta redirected a shot attempt from Dylan Strome, which then hit Kirby Dach for the youngster's first NHL goal. The Finnish defender has two assists and 15 hits through seven games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories