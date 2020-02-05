Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Forces overtime Tuesday
Maatta scored the game-tying goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.
Maatta struck at 16:50 of the third period to erase the deficit. The Finn now has 14 points in 48 games, matching his output from 60 appearances last season. He's added 62 shots on goal, 90 hits, 84 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 2019-20.
