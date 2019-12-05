Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Game-time call

Maatta (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Bruins on Thursday.

Maatta missed Wednesday's practice session due to his illness and appears to be in danger of missing Thursday's tilt as well. Since joining the Hawks over the summer, the blueliner notched one goal and seven helpers in 27 appearances. The 25-year-old could still reach the 20-point mark this year, but is unlikely to approach his career high of 29.