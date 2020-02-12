Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Gathers shorthanded assist

Maatta posted a shorthanded assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Maatta now has 15 points (two shorthanded) in 51 games after earning the secondary helper on Jonathan Toews' first-period tally. The Finnish blueliner has contributed 95 hits, 86 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating, as well.