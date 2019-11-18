Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Helping hand in win

Maatta recorded an assist, two shots on net and six hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

The Finnish defenseman notched a secondary assist on Kirby Dach's second goal of the game, which went down as the game-winner. Maatta has an assist in two straight contests and six total through 20 outings. Fantasy gamers in season-long leagues shouldn't jump on this recent production, though, as the 25-year-old is averaging a career-low 17:53 with no power-play usage.