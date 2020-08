Maatta potted a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Maatta's second period tally tied the game at three, but the Oilers scored three unanswered after that to run away with the game. The 25-year-old Maatta has a goal and an assist with a plus-3 rating through two games in the playoffs. He had 17 points, 119 hits and 110 blocked shots in 65 contests in the regular season.