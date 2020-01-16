Play

Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Manages helper Wednesday

Maatta posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

The Finn has registered two goals and three helpers over his last eight appearances. Maatta's not breaking any scoring records, but he has a reliable 13 points, 53 shots on goal, 83 hits and 74 blocks through 43 games this season.

