Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Nets only goal in loss Saturday
Maatta scored his first Blackhawks goal in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars on Saturday.
Maatta answered Roope Hintz just 3:16 after the latter opened the scoring in the first period. Maatta also blocked six shots and fired two shots on goal in the contest. The Finn has seven points, 40 blocks and 51 hits through 23 games in his first season with the Blackhawks. The goal was the 26th of his career in 385 regular-season appearances, so don't expect consistent offense from Maatta.
