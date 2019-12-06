Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Not expected to play
Maatta (illness) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's matchup with New Jersey, NHL.com's Mike Morreale reports.
Maatta will miss a second straight game due to an illness, but he should have a good shot at rejoining the lineup for Sunday's game against Arizona. The 25-year-old Finn, who's picked up eight points in 27 games this campaign, will return to a top-four role once he's cleared to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.