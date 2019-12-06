Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Not expected to play

Maatta (illness) isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's matchup with New Jersey, NHL.com's Mike Morreale reports.

Maatta will miss a second straight game due to an illness, but he should have a good shot at rejoining the lineup for Sunday's game against Arizona. The 25-year-old Finn, who's picked up eight points in 27 games this campaign, will return to a top-four role once he's cleared to play.