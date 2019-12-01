Play

Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: On scoresheet with helper

Maatta notched an assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Maatta helped out on Dominik Kubalik's goal in the second period. The Finnish defenseman is up to eight points, 57 hits and 45 blocked shots in 26 contests this season. Maatta provides mostly defense, which has more value on the ice than in the fantasy game.

