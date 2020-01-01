Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: One of each Tuesday
Maatta potted a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Maatta opened the scoring on a pass from Patrick Kane in the first period, and then set up Kane's empty-net goal in the final second of the contest. The Finnish defenseman had not recorded a point in his previous nine outings. He even served as a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets. The time in the press box may have sparked Tuesday's performance. Maatta now has 10 points, 74 hits, 64 blocked shots and 47 shots on goal through 36 games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.