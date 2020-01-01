Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: One of each Tuesday

Maatta potted a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Maatta opened the scoring on a pass from Patrick Kane in the first period, and then set up Kane's empty-net goal in the final second of the contest. The Finnish defenseman had not recorded a point in his previous nine outings. He even served as a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Blue Jackets. The time in the press box may have sparked Tuesday's performance. Maatta now has 10 points, 74 hits, 64 blocked shots and 47 shots on goal through 36 games this year.