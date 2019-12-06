Play

Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Out again Friday

Maatta (illness) will miss Friday's game against the Devils.

Maatta will miss his second consecutive contest while dealing with an illness, which doesn't come as a major shock given the 24-hour turnaround from Thursday. He will now have a pair of days to rest up ahead of Sunday's tilt versus the Coyotes.

More News
Our Latest Stories