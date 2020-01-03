Play

Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Registers assist

Maatta notched an assist in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.

Maatta helped out on Jonathan Toews' goal, which gave the Blackhawks a 4-2 lead at 8:17 of the second period. The Finnish defenseman has three points in his last two games, but just 11 through 37 appearances this season.

