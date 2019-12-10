Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Remains sidelined

Maatta (illness) will miss Tuesday's matchup with Vegas, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Maatta will be out for his fourth straight game due to his illness and will be replaced by youngster Adam Boqvist who was recalled from AHL Rockford on Tuesday. In 27 games this season, the 25-year-old Maatta notched one goal and seven helpers and should be capable of reaching the 20-point mark.