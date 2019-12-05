Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Sitting out Thursday

Maatta (illness) is not on the ice for warmups, indicating he will miss Thursday's game against the Bruins, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Maatta was labeled a game-time call because of the bug, so it doesn't seem the issue will sideline him from too much action. However, the blueliner's status will be one to monitor with the short turnaround for Friday's tilt in New Jersey. Dennis Gilbert will fill his voided spot in the lineup.