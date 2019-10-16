Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Skating on second pairing

Maatta has tallied one assist while averaging 17:58 of ice time in four games this campaign.

Maatta will be a solid bottom-four option for Chicago this season, but he won't see any time on the man advantage and will likely struggle to crack the 20-point mark. The 25-year-old Finn can be ignored in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.

