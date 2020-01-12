Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Supplies insurance goal

Maatta scored a goal on his lone shot of the game and was plus-2 in a 4-2 victory over Anaheim on Saturday.

Maatta gave the Blackhawks some breathing room early in the third period when he put Chicago up 4-2. The goal, his third of the year, came just 90 seconds after Anaheim's Rickard Rakell had brought the Ducks to within 3-2. Maatta isn't asked to play an especially offensive role, but he has chipped in with two goals and two assists in six games since New Year's Eve.