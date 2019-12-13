Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Takes regular shift in return
Maatta (illness) had three shots, three hits and two blocks in a 5-2 loss to Arizona on Thursday.
Maatta was back in the lineup after a four-game absence and logged just over 22 minutes on a team-leading 28 shifts. He didn't hit the scoresheet, but chipped in statistically in other areas. The 25-year-old has one goal and seven assists in 28 games this season.
