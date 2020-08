Maatta scored a goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Maatta was the only Blackhawk able to solve Marc-Andre Fleury in the contest. The 25-year-old has been a surprising source of offense in the playoffs, with three goals and two helpers in seven games after recording only 17 points in 65 regular-season outings. The Finn has added eight shots on goal, 19 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in the playoffs.