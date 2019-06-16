Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Traded to Chicago
Maatta was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Penguins on Saturday in exchange for forward Dominik Kahun and a 2019 fifth-round pick.
Maata missed some time due to a shoulder injury this season and had one goal and 13 assists in 60 games with the Penguins. The 24-year-old averaged 18:35 minutes of ice time and was third on the team with 116 blocked shots.
