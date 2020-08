Maatta scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Maatta opened the scoring in the first period and had the secondary helper on Matthew Highmore's third-period tally. The 25-year-old Maatta has two goals and two assists through three games in the playoffs. The Finnish blueliner can't be expected to keep up the pace for long, but he might make for a solid budget option for DFS managers Friday.