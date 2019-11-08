Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Two-point night
Maatta registered two assists and was plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
It was Maatta's first multi-point effort of the season and his first time on the scoresheet since Oct. 22, halting a seven-game point drought. The first-year Blackhawk has never been one to provide a ton of offense from the blue line, twice topping out at 29 points while with Pittsburgh.
