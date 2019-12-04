Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Under the weather
Maatta won't practice Wednesday due to an illness.
The Blackhawks don't play until Thursday against the Bruins, so there's a chance Maatta won't be forced to miss any game action due to his illness. However, if he's unable to go, the recently recalled Dennis Gilbert will draw into the lineup against Boston.
