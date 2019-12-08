Play

Blackhawks' Olli Maatta: Won't play Sunday

Maatta (illness) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against Arizona, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Maatta will miss his third straight game while battling the ailment. He'll get a couple days rest ahead of the team's road trip that starts Tuesday against Vegas. With Maatta sidelined, Dennis Gilbert will continue to draw into the lineup on the third defensive pair.

More News
Our Latest Stories