Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: 15-game point streak ends
Kane led all skaters with six shots on goal and 24:30 of ice time but failed to record a point in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Blues.
Kane, who was named the third star of the month in November, finally met his match in Jake Allen during Monday's game. Kane had 24 points (11 goals, 13 helpers) in 15 games during his streak -- hopefully his unlucky start to December is just a speed bump on the road to another strong performance.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Ends month on 15-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Stretches point streak to 12 games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps point streak alive•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak now at 10 games•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores to keep point streak alive•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak reaches eight games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.