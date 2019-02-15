Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: 16 and counting
Kane scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Thursday. He now has points in 16 straight games.
During his streak, Kane has racked up 35 total points, including 23 assists, and is up to 85 through just 57 contests in 2018-19. With enough games remaining in the season, the Blackhawks' forward could be looking at a new career high for points in a campaign, needing 107 to surpass his benchmark 106-point performance from 2015-16.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Point streak now at 14•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Extends point streak in OT win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts two more points•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Huge night in Buffalo•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Notches assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Huge performance in win over Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...