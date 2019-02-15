Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: 16 and counting

Kane scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 win over the Devils on Thursday. He now has points in 16 straight games.

During his streak, Kane has racked up 35 total points, including 23 assists, and is up to 85 through just 57 contests in 2018-19. With enough games remaining in the season, the Blackhawks' forward could be looking at a new career high for points in a campaign, needing 107 to surpass his benchmark 106-point performance from 2015-16.