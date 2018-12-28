Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: A hatty for Patty
Kane picked up three goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Kane buried two nice goals before completing the hat trick with an empty-net marker in the latter stages of Thursday night's affair. The performance extends his point streak to six games, with Kane amassing 10 points during that span to bring his 2018-19 totals to 20 goals and 47 points in 39 games. His team's collective struggles notwithstanding, Kane remains an elite fantasy commodity. Just don't bank on him helping you out in playoff pools.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Leads team to road win•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Four-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Lone source of offense in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps up scoring•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Turning 30 isn't slowing him down•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Pair of assists in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...