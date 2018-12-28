Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: A hatty for Patty

Kane picked up three goals in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Kane buried two nice goals before completing the hat trick with an empty-net marker in the latter stages of Thursday night's affair. The performance extends his point streak to six games, with Kane amassing 10 points during that span to bring his 2018-19 totals to 20 goals and 47 points in 39 games. His team's collective struggles notwithstanding, Kane remains an elite fantasy commodity. Just don't bank on him helping you out in playoff pools.