Kane registered two assists and two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Florida.

Kane set up tallies by Pius Suter and Carl Soderberg, the latter on the power play, to turn a 1-0 lead into a 3-0 cushion. Kane has just one goal in 10 game during the month of March, but he's managed to contribute nine assists during that time. Kane ranks third in the NHL scoring race with 44 points in 33 games and it's just a matter of time before starts lighting the lamp again with regularity.