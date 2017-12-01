Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Adds two points in narrow loss
Kane registered a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
The six-time NHL All-Star added the game-tying tally to force overtime. Kane's up to 10 goals and 17 assists through 25 games this season -- including nine points on the man advantage -- and it's been business as usual for arguably the best winger in the game.
