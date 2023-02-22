Kane notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

It took until late in the third period, but Kane made his first mark by setting up Tyler Johnson's game-tying tally. In overtime, Kane came within a fraction of a second of beating the buzzer, but his breakaway tally wouldn't stand. He tried a similar long-range slapshot in the shootout that was also denied. The 34-year-old has been feeling it lately with five goals and two helpers over his last three outings. He's up to 42 points, 180 shots on net and a minus-25 rating through 53 contests overall. Kane hasn't decided whether he will request a trade or not, so rumors about his future will continue to swirl at least until he informs the team of his decision.