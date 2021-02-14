Kane dished out two assists and added three shots with two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win versus Columbus.
Kane set up Alex DeBrincat for the overtime winner, executing a nifty give-and-go passing play. He also drew a secondary assist on Nicolas Beaudin's second-period tally. Kane has registered at least two points in five of his last seven games, already producing more points (12) in February than he did in all of January (10). The 32-year-old is tied for third in the NHL scoring race with 22 points, trailing only Edmonton's Connor McDavid (28) and Leon Draisaitl (26).
