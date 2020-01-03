Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Another two-goal game
Kane scored a pair of goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Canucks.
Kane didn't leave his offense in 2019, scoring twice in his second consecutive game. He's up to 24 goals, 53 points and 154 shots on goal through 42 contests this season. Few players are performing at Kane's level right now -- he's a must start in fantasy circles.
