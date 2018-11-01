Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Back in action
Kane (illness) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Oilers, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.
The Blackhawks will be happy to have Kane back on the ice following his one-game absence, as he's been electric this season, racking up 11 goals and 18 points in just 12 games. The American sniper will return to his usual role skating on Chicago's top line and first power-play unit against Edmonton.
