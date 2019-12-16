Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries hat trick in win
Kane scored three goals, one on the power play, in a 5-3 win over the Wild on Sunday.
Kane scored the first two goals of Sunday's contest in the opening 20 minutes before capping his night off with an empty-net goal, giving Kane his first hat trick of 2019-20. For his career, Kane has eight hat tricks. Chicago has struggled this season but it hasn't stopped Kane from being a fantasy stud to the tune of 40 points in 34 games.
