Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Carries offence in win
Kane scored the game-winner in overtime and added an assist in a 4-3 victory over Ottawa on Thursday night.
Kane scored on a breakaway with a top-shelf backhander over the left shoulder of Craig Anderson. The American winger should lead the Hawks in scoring and fantasy owners are hoping for a rally back to point-per-game production.
