Kane scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

He potted Chicago's first goal late in the season period on a wicked backhand shot from the faceoff circle, then notched the primary assist on the team's other two tallies. Kane has six multi-point efforts in the last 10 games, fueling a huge start to the season that's seen the 32-year-old rack up eight goals and 26 points through 19 contests.