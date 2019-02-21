Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Continues point streak

Kane scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner in a 5-4 overtime victory against the Red Wings on Wednesday.

What else can you say? The 30-year-old is on an absolute tear. Kane is riding a 19-game point streak, where he is averaging more than two points per contest and almost a goal per game. During the streak, Kane has 16 goals and 42 points, and with his second goal Wednesday, he now has a game-winner during this incredible run. If Kane continues this streak much longer, he will be close to surpassing his career-high in goals and points by the end of the month. As it is, Kane has 38 goals and 92 points in 60 games this season.