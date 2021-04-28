Kane provided a pair of assists and fired five shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Kane set up tallies by Duncan Keith and Dominik Kubalik in the contest. The latter of those goals came on the power play. Kane reached the 60-point mark Tuesday -- he has 15 goals and 45 assists in 49 appearances, He's picked up 21 of his points on the power play, and he's added 169 shots on net.