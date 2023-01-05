Kane (lower body) could be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kane will see how he feels Friday before a determination is made as to whether or not he will dress against the Coyotes. Kane has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games, a far cry from his 92-point season in 2021-22.
