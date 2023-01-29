Kane notched two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

This was Kane's first multi-point effort since Dec. 23. The 34-year-old winger set up Jason Dickinson and Jonathan Toews' tallies in the contest. Kane is up to 34 points (16 on the power play), 150 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 45 contests as he continues to log top-line minutes on a team near the bottom of the league standings.