Kane notched two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.
This was Kane's first multi-point effort since Dec. 23. The 34-year-old winger set up Jason Dickinson and Jonathan Toews' tallies in the contest. Kane is up to 34 points (16 on the power play), 150 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 45 contests as he continues to log top-line minutes on a team near the bottom of the league standings.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Generates assist Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Scores in return from injury•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Set to play•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Expected to miss out versus Avs•