Kane had two assists and two shots Sunday in a 4-2 win over Dallas.

Kane doled out a pair of tape-to-tape feeds to set up Mackenzie Entwistle's first NHL goal and Alex DeBrincat's power-play tally, both in the opening period. The assists were Kane's 50th and 51st of the season and upped his team-leading point total to 66, good for fifth in the NHL scoring race entering Chicago's season finale Monday. Kane will enter the 2021-22 campaign on the doorstep of 1,100 career points and 700 assists.