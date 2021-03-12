Kane notched a pair of power-play helpers in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Kane helped out on Carl Soderberg's tally at 2:53 of the second period and set up Alex DeBrincat's goal later in the frame. The 32-year-old Kane was held off the scoresheet in his 1,000th career game Tuesday, but he was back to his usual productive self Thursday. He's the third player in the league to reach 40 points this year, trailing only the Oilers' dynamic duo of Connor McDavid (48) and Leon Draisaitl (42). Kane has 11 goals, 29 helpers, 97 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 28 contests.