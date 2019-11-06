Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Earns helper in loss
Kane managed an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
Kane played provided for Duncan Keith's first goal of the year at 18:06 of the third period. Kane has four goals and nine helpers through 14 games this season, which almost seems a bit quiet for the American winger. He posted 110 points in 81 appearances last year.
