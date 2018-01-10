Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Embarrasses Ottawa's PK with five points

Kane finished with a goal and four assists in Tuesday's 8-2 triumph over Ottawa.

All four of Kane's helpers came in a five-goal second period for Chicago, and he also made sure to satisfy owners in need of goals by potting one of his own in the third. Except for his first assist, all of Kane's production came on the power play. The star winger has been a feast-or-famine asset of late with three multi-point efforts to go with three donuts in the past six games. This performance upped Kane's point total to 45 in 42 games, and he remains one of the league's premier scorers.