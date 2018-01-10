Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Embarrasses Ottawa's PK with five points
Kane finished with a goal and four assists in Tuesday's 8-2 triumph over Ottawa.
All four of Kane's helpers came in a five-goal second period for Chicago, and he also made sure to satisfy owners in need of goals by potting one of his own in the third. Except for his first assist, all of Kane's production came on the power play. The star winger has been a feast-or-famine asset of late with three multi-point efforts to go with three donuts in the past six games. This performance upped Kane's point total to 45 in 42 games, and he remains one of the league's premier scorers.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Keeps rolling into January•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Posts multi-point night•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Nets 300th career goal•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Tallies two goals in victory•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Multi-point effort against Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Overtime hero against Panthers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...