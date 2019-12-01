Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Ends month on 15-game point streak
Kane scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Kane had a point in all 15 November games for the Blackhawks. He registered 11 goals, 13 helpers and seven power-play points in that span. For the season, the 31-year-old superstar has 14 goals, 33 points and 94 shots on goal across 26 contests. He'll hope to keep things rolling into December.
