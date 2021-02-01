Kane scored a goal, assisted on another and collected three shots Sunday in a 3-1 win over Columbus.

Kane's insurance goal with 6:20 left in the third period put the finishing touches on the victory. He also assisted on Philipp Kurashev's goal that kicked off the scoring 12:32 into the opening frame. It was Kane's third two-point game of the season and gave him four goals and six assists through 10 contests.